2027: Enugu West Zone Endorses Tinubu, Mbah For Second Term

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The people of Enugu West Senatorial District of Enugu state have endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, for a second term in office, citing their human oriented programmes and policies.

They said the president has impacted the lives of the citizens through infrastructural developments and several interventions that have positively put smiles on the nation, South East, and Enugu State in particular.

The senatorial district had during a massive mega rally organized by the people of the zone at the Awgu Local Government Secretariat on Saturday, presented a cheque for the sum of N100 million to Dr. Mbah for the purchase of his nomination form, vowing to defend their position with their last vote.

This was even as former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani, dismissed promises by some gubernatorial and presidential aspirants to do just one term, saying they were not being sincere with Nigerians.

Conducting the endorsement process, the Senator representing Enugu West Senatorial Zone, Senator Osita Ngwu, stated that their decision was based on conviction by evident results rather than sheer politics.

He said “Today, we can see the best Command and Control Centre to help improve our security in Enugu. We have Smart Schools in every one of our wards. We have seen Type-2 Healthcare Centres. We have seen roads.

“Before now, if you were going to Aguobu Owa through 9th Mile, it would seem like a journey of no return. But now, it takes you only a few minutes. It is the handiwork of Governor Peter Mbah.

“These are not promises; these are realities; these are dividends of democracy. This is what happens when leadership is bold. No weakness, no excuse, no apologies. Just results.

“At the national level, we have seen the transformational effects of the President. We are benefiting here in the South East and Enugu State in particular. We thank our governor, who was bold and did not delay to connect us to the centre,” Ngwu asserted.

Also speaking at the colourful event, former Chief of the Naval Staff and Military Governor of Old Anambra State, Rear Admiral Allison Madueke (rtd.), and former Military Administrator of Gombe State, Group Capt. Joseph Orji (rtd.), said they totally aligned with the sentiments expressed by their people in supporting Tinubu’s and Mbah’s re-election.

“The testimonies today are accurate. The people have spoken. All we want to do is to ask you to go back and do more,” Madueke stated.

In his remark, former president of the Nigerian senate, Senator Ken Nnamani and the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Ben Nwoye, urged the people to be wary of those who promise to do one term, insisting they were not promise keepers.

“They will not keep to such promises. Some people tell lies with confidence. You should be careful. As for Enugu State, you have waited for four years, with another four years remaining.

“But any other candidate apart from Mbah does not guarantee Enugu West’s turn by 2031. Besides, currently on the stage, we have someone with integrity and performance. Even among his colleague governors, he is highly rated. And he is ready to continue to perform,” Nnamani added.

Responding to the endorsement, elated Governor Mbah expressed appreciation to the people for always standing up for truth and justice like their forebears.

He said “This rally is of epic proportions. Nothing prepared me for this. You have also become standard bearers for equity, justice, fairness, and unity. You are also showing that you are not lightheaded; that you are strategic,” he stated.

Mbah went on to enumerate his and Tinubu’s projects, programmes, and policies that were turning the fortunes of the people for good.

On Tinubu, he said, “You have shown that you cannot stand on the margins in recognising the programmes, the policies, and the projects that Mr. President has brought to us here in Enugu.

“By this endorsement, you are recognising the positive results of Mr. President’s efforts in the stabilisation of our macro indicators, making sure that our foreign exchange is stabilised; that our inflation rate is trending downwards; that our foreign reserves are growing above the $50 billion mark, and that the states now have enough money to execute massive projects.

“The local governments in Enugu State are also executing numerous projects that I am being invited almost on a weekly basis to come and commission,” he stated.

He pledged to continue to justify the confidence reposed in him by the people, also assuring them that President Tinubu would not let them down.

Meanwhile, the motion for Tinubu’s endorsement was moved by the House Member representing Ezeagu/Udi Federal Constituency, Hon. Sunday Umeha, and seconded by the Executive Director (Projects), South East Development Commission, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, while that of Mbah was moved by the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Uchenna Ugwu, and seconded by the Member representing Aninri State Constituency, Hon. Magnus Ede.

Others who spoke to throw their support behind the respective constituencies were the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barr. Victor Udeh; Chairman, Enugu West Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Godwin Madu; elder statesman, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu; former Deputy Governor, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo; former Minister of Aviation, Mrs. Fidelia Njeze.

Others are, Chairman, Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Martin Chukwunweike; Chairman of the organising committee, Dr. Charles Egumgbe; former Senator, Ben Collins Ndu, as well as the Chairman of Awgu LGA, Hon. Uchenna Okolo, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues from the zone