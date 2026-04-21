Baba-Ahmed: Tinubu Out of Touch with Nigerians’ Hardship

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, former special adviser on political matters to Vice-President Kashim Shettima, has criticised President Bola Tinubu, saying he is disconnected from the hardship facing Nigerians.

Speaking on The Morning Show on Arise Television, Baba-Ahmed said the president’s recent comments raised concerns about the government’s understanding of the country’s economic and security challenges.

Tinubu had earlier said Nigerians who do not see progress under his administration are either biased or unable to recognise development. He also joked that critics may need “jigi-bola” (eyeglasses) to see the improvements.

Reacting, Baba-Ahmed said many Nigerians are struggling with poverty, insecurity, and lack of accountability.

“There is no way you can live in this country, see the level of poverty and unaccountability, and still expect Nigerians to applaud your performance,” he said.

He added that government reforms have not improved the daily lives of citizens.

“We are more insecure, hungrier, and more desperate. The reforms on paper do not reflect the reality Nigerians face,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed also expressed confidence that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) could be defeated in a free and fair election.

“If the president goes into an election with this mindset and allows a free and fair process, then we are confident of victory,” he said.