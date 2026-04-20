Women Group Backs Mbah’s Re-election

…Wants Woman To occupy Vacant Enugu North Senatorial Seat

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — A political advocacy group, under the auspices of Loudest Voice for Dr. Peter Mbah, has reiterated its support for the reelection of the incumbent Enugu state governor, in 2027, just as they appealed to him to look the way of Women in the upcoming bye election to fill the vacant

Enugu North Senatorial district seat in the upper chamber of Nigeria’s National Assembly NASS.

Briefing newsmen weekend in Enugu during a solidarity outing, its convener, Ambassador (Mrs) Onyinye Mamah, said “loudest Voices 4 Mbah is committed towards the reelection of the governor, adding that they want to also use the media engagement to remind the governor about women Inclusion in the Senate and more”.

Recall that the senatorial seat became vacant following the sudden death of Senator Okey Ezea recently.

Our Correspondent reports that the Pro-Mbah organization, had invited other seven women support groups, including the City Boys movement, Enugu state chapter, and National Council of Women Society (NCWS) to the media briefing/solidarity outing.

Mamah, posited that electing a female Senator from Enugu state into the hallowed red chamber of the NASS, would mark a historic milestone, as it would be the first time a woman would represent the state in the Senate.

Some of the participating support groups included: City Boys Movement; Umunda Peter Mbah Worldwide; Jesus Wives Prayer Network; Women Support Women For Human Empowerment and Mentorship Initiative (WOSUWO); NCWS; and Resilience Divine Widows, amongst others.

Amb. Mamah, noted that nominating a woman would not only promote gender inclusivity but also strengthen democratic representation in the state.

Mamah however, emphasised that several women in Enugu North senatorial zone, particularly in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area, have the competence, experience, and capacity required for effective representation in the NASS.

She stressed that giving a woman the chance to occupy the senatorial seat would align with ongoing calls for greater female participation in governance across the country.

Her words: “Our dear governor, we the women of Enugu State love you very much. You are the pride of Enugu State.

“We thank you for what you have been doing and the one you are yet to do. We are happy to have a governor who does not struggle to explain women’s inclusion in politics. You have included women in your government but as Oliver Twist, we are asking for more,”.

Adding her voice to that of the convener, another member of the group, Mrs Ifeyinwa Ojukwu, appealed to the men folk stakeholders in the political space and relevant authorities to throw their full weight behind the nomination of a qualified female candidate ahead of the senatorial poll.

She argued that such a wise decision would set a progressive precedent for other states to emulate in Nigeria.

Ojukwu, who completely aligned herself with all that Ambassador Mamah stated, said they are determined to support the policies and programmes of Gov. Mbah Peter Mbah’s administration because they are human oriented.

She expressed optimism that Governor Mbah would consider their request in the interest of equity and inclusive governance.