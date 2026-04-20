Gov. Mbah Commissions Ultra-Modern Chairman’s Office Built By Awgu LGA Boss

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu state South East Nigeria weekend was a beehive of political activities, as the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, officially commissioned a state of the art newly constructed Chairman’s office.

Inauguration of the edifice, located inside the Council headquarters, marked the climax of a sweeping, multi-layered upgrade of the council secretariat.

The landmark project, executed by the Executive Chairman of the local government area, Hon. Uchenna Joseph Okolo, was unveiled during the Enugu West Senatorial Zone mega rally held in support of the governor’s administration and that of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Prominent dignitaries from various parts of the state and elsewhere, attended the colourful gathering, including community leaders, and enthusiastic residents, many of whom described the development as a defining milestone in Awgu’s infrastructural evolution.

Beyond the commissioning ceremony, some stakeholders said the project represents a total rebirth of the Awgu Council Secretariat, once characterized by aging and dilapidated structures, but now transformed into a modern administrative complex equipped to meet contemporary governance demands.

Providing insight into the vision behind the transformation, the Special Adviser on General Media and Publicity to the Chairman, Hon. Tochukwu Chukwu, in an interview with newsmen, revealed that the initiative was driven by the urgent need to restore functionality, dignity, and efficiency within the local government system.

According to Chukwu, the reconstruction was necessitated by the poor state of the existing facilities, which had become unfit for effective administrative operations.

He noted that the intervention aligns seamlessly with the broader infrastructural development blueprint of Governor Mbah, which prioritizes the modernization of public institutions across Enugu State.

“The Chairman is intentional about building a system that works. What we met was not just outdated—it was discouraging and unworthy of a functional government secretariat.

” This transformation was necessary to give Awgu a befitting administrative center that reflects the aspirations of the people,” he stated.

He further disclosed that the construction of a brand-new Chairman’s Office complex became inevitable after expert assessments confirmed that the former structure could no longer be salvaged.

“For safety, coordination, and efficiency, a new office became imperative. Leadership requires a functional environment, and this new facility is designed to support effective governance at the highest level within the council,” Chukwu explained.

The transformation, he emphasized, goes far beyond aesthetics. The upgraded secretariat now boasts critical modern infrastructure, including a solar-powered borehole ensuring steady water supply, renewable energy systems for uninterrupted electricity, and fully equipped office spaces fitted with modern air-conditioning and administrative tools.

“This is not just a facelift—it is a complete system upgrade. Every element was designed with sustainability and efficiency in mind to guarantee seamless service delivery for years to come,” he added.

Chukwu also conveyed the Chairman’s appreciation for the widespread commendation from stakeholders and community leaders, noting that the project has redefined the image and functionality of the Awgu Council Secretariat.

“Today, the secretariat stands as a symbol of purposeful leadership and measurable progress. It clearly demonstrates that with vision and commitment, grassroots governance can deliver tangible and lasting impact,” he said.

Now widely celebrated as a landmark achievement, the rebirth of the Awgu Council Secretariat underscores a growing momentum of development within the region firmly positioning Awgu as a model of modern local governance in alignment with Enugu State’s progressive agenda.