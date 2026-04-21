Tragedy As Man Kills 8 Children In U.S, 7 His Own

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A man in the U.S. state of Louisiana killed eight children aged one to 14 and wounded two women in Shreveport, a city in the state’s northwest.

Christopher Bordelon, a spokesperson for the Shreveport Police Department said the event took place on Sunday.

According to Bordelon, seven of the eight children killed were the man’s own, while one of the two women shot was the mother of some of his children.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. local time (1100 GMT).

The man first shot a woman at one home before driving to another location, where he killed the children.

Police shot and killed the man during a pursuit after he carjacked a vehicle and fled, Bordelon said.

The man was arrested in 2019 in a firearms case and was not a stranger to the police.

The police believe that the shooting was “entirely a domestic incident,” though there is still much to investigate. (Xinhua/NAN)(www.nannews.ng)