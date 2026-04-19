Atiku: ADC Is Nigeria’s True Opposition, Ready to Unseat APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has said the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is now the country’s strongest opposition force and is prepared to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next general election.

In a post shared on X on Saturday, Atiku described the ADC as a party grounded in strong ideals, structure, and determination.

He also revealed that he hosted ADC stakeholders from Adamawa State at his residence in Abuja on Friday. He described the visit as “deeply touching” and urged the party’s new state leadership to prioritise unity, fairness, and inclusiveness.

Meanwhile, ADC National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi said Nigerians are determined to vote out President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections, alleging that current government policies have worsened living conditions.

Abdullahi made the statement while responding to Tinubu’s remarks at the State House, where the president said he is not intimidated by growing opposition ahead of the polls.

However, Abdullahi criticised the comment, saying it shows a disconnect from the economic hardship, insecurity, and frustration faced by many Nigerians.