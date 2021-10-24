Oyo Jailbreak: Makinde Orders Installation Of CCTV Cameras

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has ordered that Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras be installed in all the correctional facilities in the state.

Makinde gave the order on Sunday when he visited the Abolongo Correctional Centre, Oyo, that was attacked on Friday night by unknown gunmen, where majority of the inmates escaped.

The governor, who was accompanied by top government functionaries on the inspection, directed that the security cameras be linked with the state security situation room.

He said that his government would take immediate steps to protect the facility and also directed that the main road leading to the place be immediately graded.

He appealed to the general public, especially residents of the state, to be calm.

“This is shocking, unfortunately; we lost a soldier and an Amotekun operative, also another person is on danger list at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, as we speak.

“In the main, investigation is still ongoing and we cannot say precisely whether this is an isolated event or the beginning of a wider issue that we have to deal with.

“But whatever the case is, we have made an assessment and taken some immediate decisions.

“We have challenges around the country; banditry, insurgency and terrorism.

“And we can only deal with those issues when we have the people in alignment with what the leadership is trying to do.

“So people should please believe that their leaders will tell them the exact situation of things at the appropriate time.

“Also, we are making a list of critical state assets that we need to monitor and I have also asked that the entrance and exit points into the state be monitored.

"We still have almost 300 criminals that are on the loose in the state. So, efforts will still continue to try and apprehend the criminals and bring them back here," the governor stated. (NAN)
























