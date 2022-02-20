Parade Abba Kyari As A Criminal – Reno Omokri Charges NDLEA, EFCC, Police

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide has enjoined the Nigerian law enforcement agencies especially the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, and the Police to make sure that embattled DCP Abba Kyari is treated like a criminal.

African Examiner recalls that Abba Kyari was earlier indicted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) concerning his affinity with a popular internet fraudster, Hushpuppi, was on Monday and was later nabbed and taken into the custody of the NDLEA for his alleged links with an international narcotics cartel.

Speaking on why the NDLEA has failed to parade Kyari, Reno accused the agencies of giving special treatment to some suspects saying Nigerians demand an update on Kayri.

He said, “Almost a week after Abba Kyari was exposed as a drug baron, he has not been paraded by NDLEA, EFCC, or the Police. Meanwhile, the NDLEA immediately paraded a young boy caught with marijuana.

“Marijuana! You have someone involved in importing billions worth of hard drugs, and it is the marijuana teenager that you are arresting? If we test General Buhari’s urine, do you know what substances we will find?

“Even in crime, Nigeria still applies the quota system to favour certain people! A freedom fighter, Nnamdi Kanu, was paraded like a common criminal on the same day he was illegally kidnapped from Kenya and brought to Nigeria. Where is Abba Kyari? Let us see him paraded like the criminal he is!”