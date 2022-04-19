Pardon: Disband EFCC, ICPC Now, Wike Tells Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, also a presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has called on

President Muhammadu Buhari to disband the two anti-graft agencies in the country, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC.

He stated this, yesterday, in Kano while responding to questions on the recent granting of pardon to some former governors convicted of corruption.

“By granting pardon to the former governors, President Buhari has disgraced the EFCC and the ICPC and should immediately disband them.”