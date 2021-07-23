‘Why Senator Manager Knelt Before James Ibori’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An associate of Senator representing Delta South, James Manager, has explained why he was seen kneeling before a former Governor, James Ibori, in a picture that has gone viral.

The source familiar with the matter disclosed told The PUNCH on Friday that it was just a sign of respect in Urhobo culture.

He confirmed the picture was taken on Wednesday when Manager paid Ibori a courtesy visit.

Providing the details, he said: “Senator went to visit him on Wednesday.

“Ibori is a senior, a king and an elder to him, being his former boss.

“Whenever you go to pay homage to an Urhobo elder or someone you hold in high esteem, you kneel down.

“It is a sign of appreciation for people to show who the person is to you.

“Things are just being twisted on social media.

“It is a personal relationship.

“You don’t expect the senator to stand up to address Ibori.

“Senator came to pay homage to him because he had not seen Ibori in a long time and he took drinks.

“Those are the drinks you see on the table in the picture.”

