Police Arrest Ebonyi Woman For Allegedly Stealing Neighbor’s 3-Year-Old Girl In Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anambra State Police Command, has arrested a 29 year old lady, identified as Miss Chinwendu Umegbaka, for allegedly stealing her neighbour’s 3 year -old daughter.

Spokesman for the Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who made this known to Newsmen via a statement in Awka on Monday , said the suspect stole the child with the intention of selling her.

”The Anambra State Command Operatives on 2/7/2022 at 4:30 pm arrested one Miss Chinwendu Umegbaka, 29 years, a native of Isinkwo Abaomege in Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State on alleged case of Child-stealing at Nwawulu street, Okpoko, near Onitsha, Anambra State.

According to the Statement, “Preliminary information reveals that the suspect is a neighbour to the parent of the child. Chinwendu when arrested initially denied knowing the where about of the 3 year old girl. Further interrogation by the police made her confess to stealing the child with the intention of selling her.

“Meanwhile, the child has been recovered and handed over to the parent. Further development shall be communicated as the investigation is ongoing.