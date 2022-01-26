Police Declare 21 People Wanted Over Killing, Kidnap In Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Authorities in Anambra state, South- East Nigeria, have declared a total of 21 people wanted, over the recent killing of two persons at Ogwuaniicha village in Ogbaru Council Area of the state.

According to the Command, the development is also in connection with the abduction of the traditional Ruler of the area, Igwe Oliver Chike Nnaji.

The Anambra State Police public Relations officer PPRO, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka Wednesday, listed the names of the suspects.

He however, called on members of the public with useful information on the whereabouts of any of the suspects to report to any nearby police station.

“Anambra State Police Command wishes to declare below persons wanted in the ongoing investigation of the alleged murder of Chief Ajieh Anthony Nwanasor, Ikenna Ugochukwu and abduction of the traditional HRH Igwe Oliver Chike Nnaji (Ezechukwukwadolu the III) of Ogwu-aniocha community Ogbaru Local Government Area.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Echeng Echeng assures Ndi Anambra and the good people Ogwu-aniocha that the Command shall leave no stone unturned in the ongoing investigation.

“He also encourages citizens/individuals to call the Anambra State Police Command if you have any information that can aid the investigation. Confidentiality is guaranteed.

He however, gave names of the suspects to include: Okwudili Ogana, Chidi Ekpendu, Chukwunonso Udom, Amaechi Akachukwu, Emmanuel Ejiofor, Christian Udeze, Chikezie Onwuka aka Osy Torture, Iweka Odogwu, Chimezie Okonkwo aka Danger and Onochie Nwabugwu aka Young PG.

“Anayo Ubadi aka Agunechimba, Chibueze Egwenu, Charles Obi, Aboy Udom, Chinedu Collins Nwonani, Onyebuchi Umuna aka Omeke, Ifeanyi Mbanugo aka Acid, Sunday Osadebe, Nduba Chibuzor, Amechi Adama and Azuakonam Anyakodia.

The Anambra police Spokesman, said the Command will not rest on its oars until Perpetrators of the dastardly act are apprehended and brought to justice.