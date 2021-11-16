Police Rescue 11 Kidnapped Passengers In Delta

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police operatives have rescued 11 passengers who were kidnapped by hoodlums dressed in army camouflage along the Ozoro/ Ughelli expressway, Delta State.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State command, Mr. Bright Edafe, said the kidnappers numbering five who were armed with AK 47 rifles came out of the bush at IDU roundabout along the expressway and opened fire on one Toyota Seinna with Reg. No. SMK 185 FU conveying the passengers from Ozoro to Ughelli.

Saying that the hoodlums abducted 11 passengers, the statement said the DPO of Oleh Division SP Paul Oboware, acting on information “mobilized and led a combined team of Police patrol teams, vigilante and hunters to the scene.

“They condoned off and combed the surrounding bushes relentlessly which made the area uncomfortable for the hoodlums.

“Consequently, the suspected Kidnappers abandoned the eleven 11 victims and fled. The 11 kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt and the vehicle was recovered. The effort is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing hoodlums.”























