W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Breaking: Anambra Deputy Governor Decamps To APC

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, October 13th, 2021





…Buhari Receives Him To APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has  received the Anambra State deputy governor of Anambra State, Nkem Okeke, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The deputy governor had last week dumped the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, for the All Progressives Congress, APC.



Okeke was presented to President Buhari by the Chairman of the APC Campaign Organization for the November 6, governorship election in Anambra State and governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Uzodinma told State House correspondents, “Only this afternoon the deputy governor of Anambra state joined the APC.”

Related Posts


  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=69152

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us