Police Rescue 6 Kidnapped Sports Journalists In Anambra

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Friday, October 11th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some journalists traveling to Uyo through Anambra State to cover the Super Eagles Match between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Libya’s National team in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital  kidnapped in Anambra state, have been rescued by police Operatives.

African Examiner gathered that the victims were travelling on Wednesday in a bus through Iseke around Ihiala area of Anambra state when they were abducted.

“Nine of the journalists have been rescued, one of them identified as Kola was shot dead, while four of the victims are still being held in captivity,” a source revealed.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the Anambra state police public Relations officer PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga said ” a joint security forces have successfully rescued six members of the media crew who were abducted while travelling from Lagos to Uyo along Isseke-Orlu Road in Ihiala.  

“Meanwhile, operations are still ongoing for the possible rescue of the seventh crew member.

“Further development shall be communicated, please

 

