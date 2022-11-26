Police Reveals Identity Of Man Caught With Dagger At Peter Obi’s Ibadan Rally

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Oyo State Police Command on Saturday have revealed the identity of the man caught with a double-faced Jack-knife at the Labour Party presidential campaign rally in Ibadan.

African Examiner recalls that a video of the man caught with the weapon at the Lekan Salami Stadium Adamasingba, Ibadan, had trended on social media and he was subsequently arrested by the police.

They were reports that the man had wanted to assassinate Peter Obi.

Speaking on the matter in a statement on Saturday, the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso, stated that the report of the assassination attempt on Peter Obi was untrue, misleading and a product of a figment of the author’s imagination.

According to the PPRO, preliminary investigations indicated that the event was “characterized with effective deployment of operational, tactical and intelligence assets which was monitored under the highest levels of professionalism”.

Identifying the suspect as Lateef Wasiu, the command’s spokesman stated that the suspect was arrested by “Police operatives stationed at the venue for being in possession of a concealed weapon, a double-faced Jack-knife on the inside of his suit in violation of the 2022 Electoral Act and other guiding regulations”

He added: “Assertively, the Command wishes to re-iterate again that there was no assassination attempt on the life of Mr. Peter Obi, the Presidential Aspirant of the Labour Party contrary to widespread, unfounded speculations.”

The statement further stated that Lateef Wasiu has already been charged to court.