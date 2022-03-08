Politicians Against Gender Agenda Bills ‘ll Be Flushed Out By Women In 2023, Says Prof Ezeilo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As Nigerian Women joined their counterpart across the globe to Commemorate the 2022 International Women’s day (IWD), founder of famous Non- governmental organization, Women Aid Collective (WACOL) Professor (Mrs).Joy Ezeilo has vowed that politicians especially lawmakers who were against Gender related issues bills will be voted out in 2023.

The Human Rights Activists and Social Crusader stated this Tuesday at Enugu State House of Assembly during the Enugu Women March tagged “Occupy Enugu State House of Assembly as part of activities marking this year International Women’s Day

The female protesters, who were clad in black attire, had gathered in front of the Assembly complex as early as 7.30 am, displaying placards with various inscriptions “Women have voices, hear them, “Support Affirmation action in Favour of gender, “No woman, no constitution, women matter among others

Professor Ezeilo, noted that they were aware of all those who are against women , adding that all those who are against us will be voted out of power in 2023.

“We will not vote for them in 2023, we are going to vote them out of power, women have the numerical strength because we know that women can raise the quality of leadership in this country so we must be supported.

“We are here today to register our rejection to National Assembly in regard to all women agenda bill that were not passed most especially the 20% appointment of women in politics that were all rejected.

“And we are saying no women, no constitution. If women matter are not included in the constitution of Nigeria, we will not accept it

“There is gender and equal opportunity bills before the National Assembly as well as enhancing support of women participation bill so our call is that all these bills should be passed to show that they support women.

“We have seized the moment and taken our destiny into our hands so there is no going back as we have enormous power to ensure that we are included in the political affairs of this country.

“We want to hold our elected officials responsible because women make up 50% of their constituencies so they should know what women want.

According to her, “We want social economic life, we want to enjoy right to education, we want health facilities because our women are dying, safe motherhood should be a right and not a privilege.

“So women must be included in the highest law, we must be represented” she stated.

“The constitution is working in other countries, why is it not working in Nigeria, I have worked on this constitution for over 2 decades and I feel so depressed about it because with all that we have done, we are still where we were,” she lamented

Ezeilo, however, applauded male politicians that have supported gender related bills.

“We want to appreciate them and we will continue to commend them. But those that didn’t vote and support us, we are going to vote them out in 2023 because they were against gender bills.

“We should know that without women we can never have sustainable development and democracy

“Every state legislator is accountable, they can be begging to show accountability by adopting gender related bills at state level .

“There is nothing that prevent a state from having gender opportunity bill to show they believe in women” she said

The one time Commissioner for Gender Affairs in Enugu state equally commended the Enugu state House of Assembly for passing into law the violence against women law saying they can still do more in appointing and elective law. What we are looking for in Enugu as the state can make a political decision

“All National Assemblies in Nigeria can give us what we are looking for by making laws that will promote gender equality for women’s right for sustainable development

Addressing the women coalition, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi who spoke via Jeff Mba, the Spokesman of the house and member Representing Oji State constituency said the house is aware of all the issues they presented and continue to show support to women affairs

“We have passed the violence against women law and we are ready to show more support to women affairs to uplift their living standards. he promised.