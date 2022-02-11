Poly Students Protest As Gunmen Kill Prospective Corps Member, Motorcyclist In Osun

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Students of Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun State, yesterday, embarked on a protest over the murder of one Hassan Adedeji, who just graduated from the school and was preparing for his one-year mandatory youth service.

It was gathered that the HND Banking and Finance graduate was on a commercial motorcycle around the Agbale-Bode area close to the polytechnic second gate when he was shot Wednesday night.

Findings also revealed that the assailants did not just kill the prospective corps member on the motorcycle but also shot the yet to be identified motorcyclist.

The incident infuriated the students, who embarked on peaceful protest across the town and also marched to the palace of Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, to register their grievances.

The students had set bonfire in some streets in the town to protest the gruesome murder of their colleague.

Confirming the incident, Osun Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, said the prime suspect in the killings is one Rasheed Okolu, who has been terrorising the community.

She added that police are investigating the matter, while the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, has vowed to ensure the perpetrators of the crime are brought to justice.

“One Rasheed Okolu who is a suspected cultist is the prime suspect and the Commissioner of Police has said he cannot be in a state where an individual or group become a threat to the residents. Wherever the suspect is, he will be brought to justice,” she said.

Meanwhile, the polytechnic spokesperson, Sola Lawal, while confirming that Adedeji was a prospective corps member from the school, described his death as unfortunate.