Presidential Election Tribunal Adjourns Sitting, To Hear PDP, APM’s Petition Tuesday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja, the nation’s capital has adjourned its sitting to Tuesday.

It also adjourned for the continuation of pre-hearing proceedings till Wednesday for the petition of the Labour Party and Peter Obi and that of the Action Peoples Party (APP).

Tuesday’s proceedings will have the petitions of Atiku Abubakar and Allied People’s Movement in its schedule.

The African examiner had reported the commencement of the tribunal’s pre-hearing of the petitions challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress polled 8,794,726 votes to win the election. While Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party came second with 6,984,520 votes, Peter Obi of the Labour Party was third with 6,101,533 votes.

Having rejected the outcome of the polls, Atiku and Obi approached the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to annul Tinubu’s victory.

At Monday’s hearing, the tribunal headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani assured all parties involved that justice will be served.

In attendance at Monday’s pre-hearing are lawyers to the petitioners, journalist, Governor Simon Lalong of the APC and Mr Obi of the LP.

Other panel members include Justice Stephen Adah, Justice Misitura Bolaji-Yusuf, Justice Boloukuoromo Moses Ugo and Justice Abbah Mohammed.