W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Presidential Election Tribunal Holds Hearing Today

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Monday, May 8th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal Abuja will today begin pre-hearing in the petitions challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission declared that Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress polled 8,794,726 votes to win the election.

The commission declared that Atiku came second with  6,984,520 votes, while it announced Labour Party’s Peter Obi as the second runner-up with  6,101,533 votes.

But Atiku, Obi and some other parties rejected the results announced by INEC and had approached the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to annul Tinubu’s victory.



Atiku, in his  66-page petition, is praying the tribunal to declare him winner of the poll or order a fresh election.

Obi, in his petition, is also praying the tribunal to nullify Tinubu’s election..

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=87756

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us