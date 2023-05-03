Presidential Election Tribunal To Start Hearing On May 8

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential election petition court has fixed Monday, May 8 for the hearing of the petition that is challenging Bola Tinubu’s emergence as the president-elect.

According to Tinubu’s legal team, Monday’s hearing is a pre-hearing session. The session will seek to settle pending applications and after which a timetable will be fixed for hearing the substantive matters.



The African Examiner recalls that Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was announced the winner of the February 25 presidential poll with 8,794,726 votes.

Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), gathered 6,984,520 votes while Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), emerged third with 6,101,533 votes

Atiku and Obi have since filed different petitions challenging the outcome of the presidential election.

According to both candidates and their parties, Tinubu was not qualified to contest the election and they are also contesting that the president-elect did not get the majority of lawful votes cast at the poll.

They further stated that Kashim Shettima, vice president-elect, had a double nomination which goes against the electoral act.