Probe Peter Obi, Yesufu, Afenifere over Campaign Funds fraud, LP Tells EFCC, NSA

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Working Committee of the Labour Party, LP, has enjoined the National Security Adviser, NSA, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to probe Aisha Yesufu, Pastor Itua Ighodalo, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as well as the leaders of Afenifere concerning the alleged misappropriation of funds from the 2023 presidential campaign.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, disclosed this during a press conference on Wednesday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Arabambi, reacting to recent comments by Yesufu, who denied of been involved in the alleged diversion of the 2023 campaign funds, stated that Yesufu, alongside Pastor Ighodalo and other accomplices, mismanaged and diverted over N12bn and $15m donations meant for the Labour Party’s campaign.

Reacting, Yesufu, in a viral video posted on her official YouTube account on Thursday, challenged Abure to inform Nigerians what happened to the proceeds of the ‘Labour Party N1,000 Challenge’ campaign donations he has been raising since 2022.

She said: “That statement Abure made was a big fat lie. He thinks it was like those days when they used to do their Labour unionism when nobody had the internet or kept records; those days they got away with everything. When it comes to certain things, I am a very detailed and process-driven person.

“There were times when the fundraising team was frustrated with me because of my insistence on due process. Before Mr Obi came out with his campaign account, the Labour Party had theirs. I have with me here a ‘Labour Party N1,000 Challenge’ post that was tweeted on 24/11/22. It said ‘Take ownership of the LP campaign by donating a minimum of N1,000 to Labour Party Zenith Account 1225832294.

“When that account was opened by Abure, I was very angry. I remember some people harmlessly saying it was no big deal since it was for the same Labour Party campaign. But I insisted that it is not the same thing because we don’t have access to any money that went into the LP account and therefore can’t use it to facilitate the electioneering campaign.

“So for Julius Abure to come out in 2024 to blatantly lie that they were not involved in any campaign, saying it was only Aisha Yesufu and Pastor Itua (is unbelievable). By the way, there are three signatories, not two as he said. Up till now, the LP has not accounted for the money the public donated to them nor have they accounted for the money used to procure forms.”

Arabambi refuted Yesufu’s denials, describing her statements as an insult to the party’s leadership.

Arabambi also implicated Afenifere leaders, including Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Akin Osuntokun, and Sola Ebiseni accused them of hoarding over N600m in private accounts linked to Afenifere.

According to him, they were recruited by Obi to commit fraud and divert funds from the Labour Party’s presidential campaign.

“The trio of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Akin Osuntokun, and Sola Ebiseni were involved in financial infractions totaling over ₦600m, which they have kept in private accounts and Afenifere accounts.

Peter Obi hired Aisha Yesufu, Pastor Itua Ighodalo, and this faction of Afenifere to commit looting, criminal conspiracy, and diversion of funds from the Labour Party’s presidential campaign while presenting themselves as elder statesmen,” Arabambi stated.

Reacting, the National Coordinator of the Obedient Movement, Dr. Yunisa Tanko, stated that the allegations as baseless and false.

“The allegations are unfounded. I was present when Aisha Yesufu provided the audited account of the presidential campaign fund, and the truth is that no money is missing from the Labour Party’s accounts,” Tanko stated.