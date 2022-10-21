Group Urges Buhari To Ignore Petition By Enugu Lawyers Over Pinnacle Oil Commissioning

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The national leadership of Polling booths Vanguard (PBV), a political pressure group has urged president Muhammadu Buhari to ignore a petition by some lawyers from Enugu state, asking him to shun the official inauguration of Pinnacle oil Tank farm at Lekki free zone terminal in Lagos on Saturday, 22nd, October 2022.

They accused the lawyers of being used as agents of destruction by certain politicians in Enugu state who have penchant for blackmail and have as their second names ‘enemies of progress’

Reacting to the said petition, while speaking with Newsmen on Friday in Enugu, National Coordinator of (PBV) Comrade Adolphus Ude, described as unfortunate the development, calling on president Buhari not to listen to the lawyers, because there is ulterior motive behind their action.

“The president as an experienced leader and someone who always stand for justice, should just ignore the petitioners and go ahead with the planned commissioning of the facility, because their action is purely out of wickedness and envy.

Ude, wondered why certain individuals always derive joy in pulling down their fellow human being especially when such person is progressing in life, “just because of their selfish interest.

According to him, “this is the height of wickedness, mischief making, and blackmail which should be condemned in all its ramifications by all Enugu state indigenes, irrespective of political or cultural affiliation, because the said Pinnacle oil will benefit our people and entire nation, and above all, the brain behind it is our illustrious Enugu son.

“Like I always tell Journalists, PBV, is a group that was established to promote good governance in Enugu State, South East Nigeria and country at large and that is why we cannot fold our arms and watch such enemies of progress become cog in the wheel of progress of our people in Enugu State.

“It’s clear that the Authors of the evil petition are enemies of progress and experts in character assassination, and do not wish our Enugu people and Nigerians well.

“For crying out loud, how can someone be against development, such as the inauguration of Pinnacle oil Tank farm that will go a long way in helping to transform the downstream of the nation’s oil sector, benefit Nigeria’s, as well as Peter Mbah’s home State of Enugu.

“However, the national leadership of PBVs with its Enugu state Chapter is using this medium to say a big congratulations to our brother and illustrious son of Enugu state, Barrister Mbah for this giant feat, and urge him not to be deterred by such calculated attempt by some enemies of progress to drag his image to the mud.

African Examiner reports that the lawyers under the platform of “ concerned Enugu State Lawyers For Good Governance” had petitioned President Buhari, asking him to stay away from the proposed presidential commissioning of the said Oil Tank Farm over certain allegations against Mbah, the owner of the multi billion naira facility,

The private legal practitioners in the petition sighted by our Correspondent in Enugu and dated 19th October, 2022, had urged President Buhari to shelve his planned visit to the event.

According to the petition signed by F.N. Ezea Esq, the lawyers alleged that on Wednesday, the 18th day of April, 2012, the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Resolution No. (HR.ll20l2) indicted Pinnacle Oil and Gas and Peter Mbah, the promoter of the company, who is also the 2023 Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu state, for fraud arising from fraudulent receipt of oil subsidy payments.

The concerned lawyers stated that on 24th July, 2012,the Presidential Committee on verification and reconciliation of Fuel Subsidy payments chaired by Mr. Aigboje Aig -Imoukhuede (Managing Director/C.E.O of Access Bank Plc) also indicated Pinnacle Oil and Gas and Peter Mbah for fraudulently obtaining payments from the Petroleum Supports Fund.