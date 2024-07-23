Provide Dangote With Necessary Support, Peter Obi Tells FG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has urged the federal government to give the necessary support for the operation of the Dangote refinery.

It is worth recalling that Aliko Dangote, has been enmeshed in controversy with the regulators of Nigeria’s oil industry regulators concerning the project.

The issue escalated after the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) alleged that all refineries in the country, Dangote refinery inclusive produce inferior petroleum products and it also accused the Africa’s richest man of monopoly

Dangote has since denied these allegations saying that his company would stop plans to develop Nigeria’s steel industry and he also offered to sell the refinery to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

Reacting to this development on Tuesday in a post on X, Obi stated that the refinery is important for economic stability in the country adding that it must not be allowed to fail.

According to him, Dangote has contributed a lot to Nigeria’s industrialisation, job creation, and economic growth.

“The recent conflicts between Dangote Industries and some government agencies are deeply troubling. This issue transcends political affiliations and personal grievances,” he said.

“It is fundamentally about Nigeria’s economy, future, and the well-being of its citizens. Given Alhaji Dangote’s significant contributions to Nigeria, it is crucial that these disputes are resolved swiftly.

“Government agencies should be directed to offer the necessary support for the seamless launch and operation of the Dangote Refinery and its associated enterprises.

“The refinery has the potential to generate approximately $21 billion in annual revenue and create over 100,000 jobs, with numerous additional positive impacts on the economy.

“Its strategic importance in addressing Nigeria’s fuel crisis, boosting foreign exchange earnings, and fostering economic growth cannot be overstated.

“The refinery is too vital to fail and must not be hindered, considering its crucial role in our national welfare.

“The federal government and its agencies need to recognize the significance of Dangote’s contributions. Alhaji Dangote is not just a businessman; he is a national and African brand symbolizing patriotism, commitment, and impactful entrepreneurship.

“With economic indicators like unemployment, inflation, forex scarcity, and debt worsening, every sensible and patriotic government should regard enterprises like Dangote Industries as national treasures, meriting robust support and protection,” he said.

The former Anambra governor further disclosed that the success of the refinery is directly connected to the advancement of Nigeria and the continent.