PSC Dismisses 10 Nigeria Senior Police Officers Over Misconducts

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Service Commission PSC has dismissed 10 senior police officers and demoted nine others over various alleged misconducts.

PSC Spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani announced the development Friday in a statement.

Ani disclosed that the decisions were reached at the 9th PSC plenary meeting which was held in Abuja on September 29 and 30, 2020 and presided over by its Chairman, Mr. Musiliu Smith.

The Police Commission indicated: “The dismissed ACP, Magaji Ado Doko was found to have engaged in acts unbecoming of a public officer; disobedience to lawful order; discreditable conduct; unlawful use of authority and scandalous conduct.

“One of the dismissed SPs, Ogedengbe Abraham was found guilty of negligence/loss of government property; disobedience to lawful order and act unbecoming of a public officer while the other dismissed SP, Mallam Gajere Taluwai, was found guilty of discreditable conduct and act unbecoming of a public officer.”

The three dismissed DSPs according to Ani were Okunkonin Daniel, Abisoro Irene and Theresa Nuhu, who is already retired.

The ASPs he added were: Sanusi Rasaki, Uwadala Oba, Ferdinand Idoko and Igolor Ogheneruona.

Further to the exercise, police commission compulsorily retired SP Talba Mohammed, for acts ‘’unbecoming of a public officer and dishonesty.’’

The commission the statement pointed out also approved the reduction in rank of Muhammad Sani from CSP to SP for unruly behaviour, gross insubordination, gross misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a senior police officer.

On demotion, SP John Oluwarotimi’s rank was reduced to the rank of DSP while DSPs Mustapha Abubakar, Godwin Agbo and Hassan Hamidu were further reduced to ASP.

Similarly, ASPs Edeke Michael, Iyanda Olufemi, Asabe Luka and Anode Christopher were also reduced to the rank of Inspector.

The Police Commission pledged that it would continue to ensure that police officers are held accountable for their actions and inactions and those disciplinary cases are treated with the required diligence and urgency so that those found culpable are punished accordingly, while others who are exonerated are allowed to move on with their career progression.

