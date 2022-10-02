Qatar 2022: FIFA Appoints Sunday Oliseh Into Technical Team For The Third Term

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) has appointed former Super Eagles skipper, Sunday Oliseh as a technical expert for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The former Super Eagles coach announced this on his Twitter page on Saturday.

According to him, he was named in a team which includes Arsene Wenger, former Arsenal coach; Jurgen Klinsmann, ex-German gaffer; and three other high-profile technocrats.

He also announced that his team commenced work on Friday night.

“Extremely honoured to have been appointed by FIFA as a technical expert for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar,” he wrote.

“In privileged company of “Sir” Arsene Wenger, Jurgen Klinnsman and 3 others. Work started last night. Qatar 2022 is looking great and ready.”

African Examiner writes that this is the third time the Nigerian will be appointed into the football world governing body’s technical team.