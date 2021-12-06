RCCG Distributes Foodstuffs, Valuables To Needy Persons

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Christ the Wonderful Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lugbe in Abuja, on Sunday distributed foodstuffs and other valuables to the poor and other vulnerable persons in the area.

African Examiner reports that the items included tubers of yam, rice, sweet potato and condiments, as well as clothes, shoes, drinks and toiletries.

The pastor in charge of the parish, Mr Glorious Abu said the gesture was part of the tradition of the Church every first Sunday of December, marked as “Tabitha and thanksgiving Sunday”.

According to him, the gesture was to encourage acts of charity to the poor and less privileged people in any community.

The cleric advised Christians to always return to God in thanksgiving, as He would do more than expected.

He also urged Christians to pray and praise God, who heals and cures all afflictions, whether personal or on general issues.

“The month of December is a month of praise and thanksgiving, it also ushers in a new course for the New Year,” Abu said.