Reason I Stopped Watching Chelsea Match – Segun Arinze

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood actor, Segun Arinze, has stated that he no longer watches English Premier League side, Chelsea’s games.

Segun Arinze made this known in a video he uploaded on his Tiktok page recently.

In the video, a reporter asked the actor his thoughts on Chelsea’s performance this season but he stated that he doesn’t know how The Blues are performing as he had quit watching The Blues a long time ago.

He said, “I don’t know what happened. I’m glad I don’t see their games. I stopped watching Chelsea’s games. I stopped…Blood pressure.”

The African Examiner writes that the performance of Chelsea this season has been nothing to write home about despite spending outrageously during the transfer window and changing managers four times.

They seat 11th on the Premier League table and they were recently knocked out by Spanish giants, Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.