PSC Approves New Commissioners For Abia, Lagos, Ebonyi, Akwa-Ibom

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Service Commission has approved the appointment of 4 substantive Commissioners of Police for Abia, Lagos, Ebonyi and Akwa Ibom state Commands

A statement by the Commission’s Spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, made available to newsmen Friday said the appointments followed the recent promotion of some senior Police Officers by the commission which created vacancies in some state commands.

“The new Commissioners are, Isah Danladi Nda, Abia State Command; Olarewaju Ishola Olawale, Lagos State Command; Anthonia Adaku Uche Anya, Ebonyi state Command and Miller Gajere Dantawaye, Akwa Ibom State Command.

He quoted Chairman of the Commission DIG Hashimu Argungu, as saying that the new State Command Commissioners must be prepared to make a positive difference in the security management of their states of posting.

“DIG Argungu said the Commission will monitor their performance” stressing that they should not waste time to hit the ground running

“He told the new Commissioners that it is their duty to build a competitive, competent and efficient Police Force in their states of posting adding that the Commission will continue to encourage them for optimum service delivery.

He said their appointments should be seen as a call to greater dedication to the service of their fatherland.

“The approval of the postings signed by the Secretary to the Commission Chief Onyemuche Nnamani has been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police for implementation.