Renowned Political Scientist, Prof Oji To Deliver ESUT 40th Inaugural Lecture

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A renowned university don, at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Prof Okechukwu Richard Oji, is set to deliver the instruction’s 40th inaugural lecture.

This was contained in a public announcement released by the university weekend.

It stated that the lecture will be held on Thursday, November 28, at the university’s multi-purpose hall, Agbani.

Prof. Oji’s thought-provoking lecture which is titled “Politics of the Fence and Politics of the Bridge: A Desiderata for Effective Boundary Management in South East Nigeria”, is expected to attract hundreds of participants including lecturers and students from different institutions as well as those in the public service.

The topic underscores the significance of effective boundary management in promoting peace, stability, and cooperation among communities in the South East region of the country.

According to the statement, the inaugural lecture series is a flagship event of ESUT, showcasing the expertise and research excellence of its faculty members among competing institutions.

Prof. Oji’s lecture promises to provide valuable insights into the complexities of boundary management, offering practical solutions for policymakers, stakeholders, and the general public.

Reacting, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Alyosius Okorie, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming lecture, saying that, “We are honored to have Prof. Okechukwu Richard Oji deliver our 40th inaugural lecture.

“His expertise in Political Science will undoubtedly provide a nuanced understanding of the critical issues surrounding boundary management in our region.”

The VC added that since he took office, his administration had been deliberate in promoting scholarship and encouraging inaugural lectures as part of the efforts of repositioning and making ESUT one of the best institutions in Africa and the world at large.

He, therefore, called on lecturers, students and community stakeholders to avail themselves of the opportunity the lecture would offer in proffering solutions to the lingering challenges of boundaries in the country.

“The university community, policymakers, researchers, students, and the general public are cordially invited to attend the significant event, according to the university’s statement.

Okechukwu Oji, a Professor of Political Science, was a Director, Research and Policy Analysis, and later Director, Internal Boundaries at the National Boundary Commission, Abuja.

He also consults for Enugu State Government on boundary matters, where he handles complex issues and has been able to resolve several boundary disputes amicably.