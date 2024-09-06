Reps To Amend NiMet Law For Operational Efficiency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The House of Representatives has resolved to amend the law that established the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) to enhance operations efficiency.

Mr Abiodun Akinlade, the Chairman of the House Committee on Aviation Technology, disclosed this at a retreat in Abuja on Thursday.

The retreat was to inform the members of the committee on Aviation Technology on the workings and terminologies of the agency, and challenges facing it.

Akinlade called on the agency to submit the necessary amendments to the NiMet Act, emphasising that the retreat would strengthen the synergy between the committee and the agency.

He expressed optimism that the collaboration would lead to improved legislative support to address key issues affecting NiMet.

According to him, it is to address challenges that NiMet may grapple with through legislative input.

“This gathering today provides a connection between the committee and NIMET in finding ways of building synergy towards engendering a seamless working relationship.

“One challenge that has now been resolved is the payment of 45 months of arrears of minimum wage consequential adjustment.

“Today, both the committee and NIMET staff are happy that, through the concerted efforts of the committee, this has been paid,”he said.

Akinlade said that the pivotal functions of NIMET cut across many sectors of life, which include the issuance of weather forecasts for safe operation of aircraft, defence, agriculture, and marine.

He said that the agency’s forecasts impact transport, environment, climate change. Science and technology.

The lawmaker said that NIMET had a lot to do in the area of weather forecasts for farmers so as to improve food production. (NAN)