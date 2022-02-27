Ronaldo, Manchester United Left Frustrated In Goalless Draw With Watford

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester United drew goalless at home with lowly Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday, denting their hopes of a top four finish in the English Premier League (EPL).

The result leaves Manchester United on 47 points in fourth place, two points ahead of Arsenal.

But the Gunners have three games in hand and the dropped two points could prove crucial in Manchester United’s attempt to get into next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Ralf Rangnick’s side were booed off the field at the end of the draw against the relegation-threatened Watford, having failed to test visiting goalkeeper Ben Foster enough.

Cristiano Ronaldo struck the post in the fifth minute with a shot on the turn and then had an effort ruled out for offside.

The former Real Madrid forward turned in a low cross from Alex Telles but his celebrations were cut short by the linesman’s flag.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Foster was out quick to foil Bruno Fernandes as he threatened.

The Portuguese midfielder was then unable to find the target with a volley from a central position and a back-post header.

Watford were limited to occasional counter-attacks but, from the best of those breaks, Emmanuel Dennis’ shot hit Raphael Varane and bounced harmlessly to David de Gea.

Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga wasted a good opportunity after the break, firing wide after being put on by a flick from Paul Pogba.

But Roy Hodgson’s Watford defended with tenacity.

Before the game, both teams had gathered behind a banner featuring the word “peace” in several languages.

The banner was held by German interim manager Rangnick, and some Manchester United fans waved Ukrainian flags.

Watford remain next to bottom on 19 points, three points behind 17th-placed Everton.

