Russia-Ukraine War: Nigerian Govt Offers Admission To Displaced Students

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government of Nigeria on Monday announced a platform to facilitate the placement of Nigerian students evacuated from Ukraine into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

This is despite the over four months’ strike by university lecturers in Nigeria.

The spokesperson of the ministry of foreign affairs, Francisca Omayuli, said this was to enable them to continue their studies.

“In this connection, Interested students should visit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website and complete the online Nigerian Student in Ukraine (NSU) registration form with the required information on or before 15th July, 2022,” it said.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which started on February 24, led to the disruption of lives and activities in Ukraine including education. Millions of people have been displaced in Ukraine with different governments including Nigeria’s evacuating their citizens from the war-torn country.

Nigeria received over 1,000 evacuees from Ukraine in March; most of them being students. Many of the students have been undergoing online classes in their Ukrainian universities while others have had their education stalled until this announcement.