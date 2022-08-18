S/Africa Urges Citizens To Shun Influences Hindering Genuine Organ Donations

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – South African health department on Wednesday appealed to citizens to overcome religious and cultural influences hindering donations of organs correctly.

Foster Mohale, the spokesperson for the department said around 2,780 people were waiting for organ donations at present and transplants in the country, the organs included kidneys, livers, hearts and lungs.

In honor of the global campaign to raise awareness about organ donations and transplantations, the spokesperson warned that the waiting list might become longer.

Mohale said more people including children were dying while waiting for transplantations.

“Religious and cultural influences are preventing many citizens from donating their organs that are much needed,” he said.

This year’s organ donation campaign is themed: “A life after mine” to encourage South Africans to become lifesavers through organ donations.

The health department had approved a number of organ transplants and donations in recent years, Mohale said.

To raise and sustain awareness, the department had partnered with stakeholders, including the Organ Donation Foundation and civil society organisations

NAN