Senate Extends 2022 Budget Implementation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate on Wednesday extended the implementation of the 2022 capital budget till March 31, 2023.

This followed the consideration and passage of a “bill for an Act to amend the 2022 Appropriation Act in order to extend the implementation year from 31st December 2022 to 31st March 2023 and for related matters, 2022.”

The Senate, however, suspended its standing order 70 to enable it to read the Bill for the first, second and third time before its passage.

The Executive Bill was sponsored by the Senate Leader, Ibrahim Gobir.

He said it became necessary to extend the implementation of the capital appropriation for 2022 in order to allow for the completion of ongoing projects.

Gobir said the development followed a delay in the release of funds for the implementation of the capital component of the 2022 budget.

