Sexual Harassment: Government To Establish Mobile Court To Prosecute Offenders

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government is to establish mobile courts to attend to issues relating to sexual harassment.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye made this known at a one-day National Stakeholder’s Engagement on Sexual Harassment Prevention on Tuesday in Abuja.

The event was organized by the ICPC in collaboration with the Gender Mobile Initiative.

She decried the high rate of sexual harassment especially in tertiary institutions across the country but added that the measures are being put in place would tackle the menace.

“Sexual harassment is not relegated to tertiary institutions alone but even in primary and secondary schools which are often carried out by teachers and sometimes among pupils.

“We are also working in collaboration with hotel owners to deny access to under aged children from lodging and report any of such attempts to security operatives to curb the terrible sexual harassment problems.

Speaking , the Chairman of the ICPC, Dr Musa Aliyu Aliyu, raised the concern that until there is heavy consequences on offenders, the menace would continue to be on the increase.

“Only a consistent, persistent, focused and united campaign can ensure that the challenge of sexual harassment in tertiary institutions is decisively addressed.

“ICPC had few years ago, in line with its commitment to addressing all forms of corruption, including abuse of office via sexual harassment, with the support of the Ford Foundation, executed a project aimed at curbing this societal malaise.

“One of the expected outcomes of that project was the drafting of model anti-sexual harassment policies for various levels of educational institutions,’’ he said.