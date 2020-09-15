Stop Harassing Mailafia, Secondus Tells DSS

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Prince Uche Secondus, the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, has enjoined the Directorate of State Services (DSS) to desist from harassing former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Dr Obadiah Mailafia.

African Examiner reports that Obadiah Mailafia have been given frequent invitation by both the police and the DSS over statement he made about a northern governor been a commander of the Boko Haram terror group.

Secondus in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday urged the DSS to make room for dissenting voices as the former Deputy Governor has served the country at the highest level and it was disrespectful for him to be getting frequent invitations by security agencies.

Secondus stated that the DSS is trying to intimidate Mailafia and no amount of oppression will stop the people from expressing their views “under a government that has clearly lost focus and direction.”

