Slug: 19 Year Old EDDC Transformer Vandal Electricuted In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A 19-year-old suspected transformer vandal, identified as Nwode Sunday “m”, of Ngwo Camp 2, Coal Camp, Enugu, has been electrocuted while vandalizing electrical cables in an Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) transformer at the same location.

Lifeless body of the suspects was taken to the hospital in the early hours of Friday where he was confirmed dead, and the corpse was deposited in the mortuary for preservation and further investigative actions.

The state police public Relations officer PPRO, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed this to newsmen Friday in Enugu via a statement.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, has warned criminals involved in such criminal acts to turn over a new leaf to avoid facing the full weight of the law, or suffering similar unfortunate fate as the suspect at issue.