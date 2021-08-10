Customs Vehicle Allegedly Chasing Rice Smugglers Rams Into Crowd, Kills 5, Injures Many

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) patrol vehicle on Monday lost control and killed five persons in Jibia Local Government Area (LGA), Katsina State.

Dalha Wada-Chedi, the acting Controller of NCS in the state, confirmed the incident to Journalists.

An eyewitness said the customs vehicle was chasing a J5 vehicle suspected to have smuggled rice. Their vehicle lost control and ran into a group of people standing by the roadside.

Our correspondent gathered that an angry mob in the area resorted to violent protest and eventually battered the customs’ official vehicle before the arrival of security agencies.

However, the account of the incident by the authority was different, Dalha Wada-Chedi said the incident occurred when some operatives of the Border drill went to Jibia to get food; but unfortunately lost control and crushed some people to death.

His words: “It is really unfortunate. We had to use our cordial relationship with the communities, the police, military and other sister security organizations to bring the situation under control.

“From the report we received so far, five people died and others are receiving treatment in the hospital.

"Those of our men involved are currently with the police and investigation is already ongoing to unravel the circumstances behind the incident," he said. (NAN)
























