South Sudan: UN Envoy Seeks Action To Address Humanitarian Crisis

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, Ms Sara Nyanti, on Thursday called for joint action to address the aid crisis in the country and end attacks against civilians, as well as humanitarian workers.

Nyanti made the call in her message to mark the World Humanitarian Day globally celebrated on Aug. 19.

World Humanitarian Day is an international day dedicated to recognise humanitarian personnel and those who have lost their lives working for humanitarian causes.

“It takes a village to raise a child. In the same way, it takes an array of partners to support crisis-affected people.

“We need urgent collective efforts to help the vulnerable population in South Sudan,” she said.

The coordinator paid tribute to the aid workers, communities, local authorities and first responders who provide life-saving assistance to thousands of people in dire humanitarian need.

“I commend the humanitarian workers and all those risking their own lives to alleviate the suffering and save the lives of others,” she said.

South Sudan continues to be the most violent context for aid workers, followed by Afghanistan and Syria.

Since the beginning of the year, five humanitarian workers were killed there in the line of duty.

Across the country, aid workers – mostly national humanitarian workers – are affected by the impact of armed violence, bureaucratic impediments, and targeted violence.

From January 1 to July 30, 232 incidents related to humanitarian access constraints were reported, with the highest being in Jonglei and Central Equatoria state, which account for 40 per cent of all reported incidents.

People across the country, especially women and girls, face many protection risks, including conflict-related and gender-based sexual violence, armed violence, and abductions.

These critical protection risks are compounded by rule of law and access to justice deficits.

“Impunity is a perpetuating factor and a driver of conflict and insecurity.

”There is an urgent need to bring perpetrators to justice. We need strengthened joint action, multidimensional dialogue, and engagement to address this.

“All armed factions must immediately cease targeting civilians, humanitarian personnel and their assets. Impunity must end,” she added.

As the crisis in South Sudan continues, the humanitarian community and partners each day step up to respond, including by providing food and livelihood support.

Also direly needed are health, nutrition and clean water; protection services; and emergency education to millions of women, children and men.

“I would like to highlight and honour the humanitarians, especially women, who work tirelessly on the front lines in most difficult environment, trying to reach thousands of crisis-affected people.

“On this day, we come together to pay tribute to all responders supporting people in need of humanitarian assistance, and we should do so every other day,” Nyanti said.

