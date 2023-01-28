Africa Must Do Away With Dependency Syndrome, Says Senegalese Prime Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Prime Minister of Senegal, Amadou Ba has harped on the need for Africa to stop depending on other developed nations of the world, particularly in the aspect of food security.

The minister made the observation on Friday in his closing remarks at the Dakar 2 Africa Food Summit in Diamniadio, east of the Senegalese capital.

The Dakar 2 summit which was held under the theme, “Feed Africa: Food Sovereignty and Resilience” takes place amid supply chain disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. More than a thousand delegates and dignitaries attended, including the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins.

Organized by the Senegalese government and the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, the summit rallied dozens of dignitaries, including 34 heads of state and government, 70 government ministers, and development partners, to work tirelessly on compacts that would transform agriculture across Africa. The President of Ireland Michael D Higgins attended all the three days of the summit.

Ba said: “It’s a paradox that Africa is the largest continent but also the most dependent. Starting now, we must do away with dependency. Africa should consume what it produces and produce what it consumes”.

Describing the summit as a “resounding success”, he also acknowledged that agriculture creates jobs and promotes wealth and health.

The minister therefore called on all citizens of Africa to come together and agree on a joint agenda steered by Africans for Africans.

In his remarks, the Irish President Michael Higgins, however called for global support for the ‘Feed Africa’ agenda.

“Let us make this century Africa’s Century, one which will see the continent become free from hunger, a shared continent in a global family, one based on the firm foundations of respect for each nation’s institutions, traditions, experiences, and wisdoms”, he added.

In a video message, Netherlands Director-General for International Cooperation, Kitty Van Den Heijden announced that her country would commit an additional €450 million over the next five years to food security programs with a focus on Sub-Saharan Africa. She said the country would also support the African Emergency Food Production Facility of the African Development Bank with $30 million.

“We don’t have time to waste; we need to take action and build more resilient food systems” she further stated.

Similarly, the President of the Islamic Development Bank, Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser pledged continued support to boost food production in Africa. Canada and Germany also made commitments to support the Feed Africa agenda.

While addressing the closing plenary, the AfDB Group President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina said the continent and its partners are determined to see results and that implementation is critical to boosting food production and feeding Africa.

“The message was clear: we will work together to strongly support the implementation of the Food and Agriculture Delivery Compacts at country levels”, he added.

Dr. Adesina noted that the heads of state and government committed to setting up presidential high level advisory councils to oversee the implementation of the Compacts, to be chaired by the presidents themselves in their respective countries.

“With strong collective determination and resolve, we will work in coordination and partnerships to help countries to deliver success.

“We came in response to a clarion call out of Africa that it is time for Africa to feed Africa. The clarion call was that the time is right, and the time is now for Africa to feed itself. We came from Africa. We came from around the world”, he stressed.

He said that the Dakar 2 Summit would be remembered as a key moment in Africa’s ability to feed itself and achieve food self-sufficiency and food sovereignty.

“We leave with a determination and resolve to feed Africa. With hands together and in locked steps, we will reach our destination: An Africa that finally feeds itself. An Africa that develops with pride”, he declared.

Notably, at the end of the food summit, development partners agreed to commit $30 billion to back the continent’s resolve to boost agricultural productivity and become a breadbasket for the world.

On its part, the AfDB Group plans to contribute $10 billion over five years, and the Islamic Development Bank, also pledged to provide $5 billion.

In addition, the leaders agreed to allocate at least 10 percent of public expenditure to increase funding for agriculture. They also resolved to deploy robust production packages to boost productivity and increase resilience to achieve food security and self-sufficiency.

They equally adopted a Declaration on the implementation of the Summit’s resolution, to be submitted to the African Union (AU).