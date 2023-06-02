Subsidy: Fuel Queues To Disappear Within Two Days, Says Mele Kyari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, is optimistic that the fuel queues across the country will be a thing of the past in the next two days.

On Monday during his inaugural speech at the Eagle Square in Abuja, President Bola Tinubu said the era of subsidy payment on fuel has ended, a move that led to a hike in price across the nation.

Fuel queues also resurfaced across the country as Nigerians forage for the premium product which rose from around N185 per litre to between N400 and N600 per litre.

But speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Kyari assured Nigerians that the situation won’t last.

“I don’t see it standing beyond another day or two (days) max,” the NNPCL boss said. “I don’t see it (queues) actually stand beyond Saturday.”

“We have supply for the key trouble with the PMS system is supply. There are over 810 million litres of petroleum in depots, tanks and fuel stations across the country.

“So, you don’t have the problem of transferring those. That means you have supply on the ground in your house. People panic and run to fuel stations to buy. They now know that there is certainty of pricing so they have to go back.”