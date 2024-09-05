Super Eagles’ Ademola Lookman Nominated For 2024 Ballon d’Or (Full List)

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Ademola Lookman, has been nominated for the 2024 men’s Ballon d’Or award.

In the list announced by France Football Magazine on Wednesday, the 26-year-old Atalanta of Italy player was shortlisted alongside 29 players for the coveted award.

He is the only African player in the list. Eight-time winner and current holder Lionel Messi is not listed for this year’s award as well as five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lookman was in scintillating form as Atalanta won its first-ever European trophy last season, with the Nigerian scoring a hat-trick in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen.

He scored 17 goals and made 11 assists in all for Atalanta last season.

The former Everton player was also instrumental in the Super Eagles run to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire early this year.

He scored two goals as the Nigerian team finished as runners up in the competition after losing 2-1 to the hosts in the final.

This year’s Ballon d’Or list is dominated by players from the Spanish national team which won the Euro 2024 in the summer and the Real Madrid team that won the UEFA Champions League.

Some notable names on the list include Jude Bellingham, Vini Junior, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

See Men’s list of nominees

Jude Bellingham

Hakan Çalhanoğlu

Dani Carvajal

Martin Ødegaard

Dani Olmo

Cole Palmer

Rúben Dias

Declan Rice

Artem Dovbyk

Rodri

Phil Foden

Antonio Rüdiger

Alejandro Grimaldo

Bukayo Saka

Erling Haaland

William Saliba

Mats Hummels

Federico Valverde

Harry Kane

Vinícius Jr.

Toni Kroos

Vitinha

Ademola Lookman

Nico Williams

Emiliano Martínez

Florian Wirtz

Lautaro Martínez

Kylian Mbappé

Granit Xhaka

Lamine Yamal