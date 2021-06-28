Super TV CEO Was Tied, Gagged, Tortured – Brother

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Another twist has been added to d story contrary to previous reports by Dr. Isi Ataga , a brother to the deceased who stated that his brother, Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, was bound, gagged, and tortured before he was killed.

The body of the deceased was discovered in a hotel room where he had spent the night with a 300 Level student of the University of Lagos, Chidinma Ojukwu, who confessed to have murdered him.

Isi, in a statement disclosed that the murder was not carried out by a single person due to the manner it was done.

He said, “Usifo died a horrific death. He wasn’t stabbed two or even five times; he was stabbed multiple times. His hands were bound tightly and the marks were still all over his wrists, accompanied by evidence of torture and assault even as his corpse lay in the morgue.

“And no one in the entire building heard his screams because he was gagged. Let that sink in, he was bound, gagged and tortured!

“The now-viral video of the room with the deceased lying on the floor shows a room with blood-stained walls and floor, evidence of a ferocious struggle. One person could never have carried these out.”























