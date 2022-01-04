6 Die In Al-Shabab Attack In Kenya

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At least six villagers were killed on Monday in an attack by al-Shabab militants at a village in Kenya’s coastal county of Lamu, local officials said.

Lamu County Commissioner, Irungu Macharia, said that the attackers, believed to have crossed over from neighbouring Somalia, also torched several houses in the attack there.

“The security forces are pursuing the attackers,’’ Macharia said over the phone, adding that one of the victims was shot dead, another was hacked to death and the other four were burnt to death in their house.

Coast Regional Commander, Manase Musyoka, also confirmed the incident.

“My team has informed me of the attack and we are planning to go there to assess the situation.

“I am told six people died in the incident,’’ Musyoka told Xinhua over the phone.

Security agencies said the militants had been sighted in the vast Boni forest, which is near the Somali border before the attack.

Residents said tensions remained high in the area amid fears of more attacks as security operations mounted.

The latest attack came two days after a motor-taxi rider was killed after his motorcycle ran over a bomb on a road in Lamu County over the New Year.

Al-Shabab militants, who have carried out numerous attacks in Kenya over the past decade, claimed responsibility for the latest attack.

