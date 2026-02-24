EU Envoy Raises Alarm Over Alleged Recruitment of Nigerians for Ukraine War

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gautier Mignot, the European Union ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, has alleged that Russia is recruiting Nigerians and other Africans to support its war effort in Ukraine, despite Moscow’s denial of such claims.

Mignot made the statement on Tuesday during an appearance on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict enters its fourth year. According to him, testimonies from affected individuals and findings by civil society organisations indicate that the recruitment of Africans is becoming a growing trend.

The issue gained attention earlier this month when Abubakar Adamu, a Nigerian citizen, appealed to the federal government for urgent repatriation from Russia. Adamu claimed he travelled to Moscow on a tourist visa issued on October 16, 2025, by the Russian embassy in Abuja, believing he had secured a job as a security guard.

However, upon arrival, he alleged that his travel documents were confiscated and he was compelled to sign enlistment papers written entirely in Russian without the assistance of an interpreter. He later realised he had been drafted into the Russian army.

Investigations have reportedly uncovered dozens of similar cases involving Africans allegedly recruited into the conflict. Mignot also noted that women have been affected, claiming some were recruited to work in Russian military production facilities, while men were allegedly sent to the battlefield after being lured with promises of employment.

He described the practice as cruel, stating that many of those recruited have no connection to the war and are being placed in dangerous situations. Mignot added that some recruits have already been captured by Ukrainian forces.

Ukraine’s defence intelligence previously reported finding the bodies of two Nigerians, Hamzat Kazeem Kolawole, 42, and Mbah Stephen Udoka, 38, in the Luhansk region. The men were said to have died in late November 2025, months after reportedly joining the Russian army.

Russia has dismissed the allegations as unfounded. Nevertheless, Mignot argued that testimonies from African recruits suggest otherwise and that Russia’s denial signals reluctance to address the issue.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government has warned citizens against illegal recruitment into foreign conflicts, citing an increase in cases of individuals being lured abroad under false pretences and forced into combat roles. Authorities say they are working with local and international partners to investigate recruitment networks and raise awareness about the risks.