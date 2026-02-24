Breaking News: Tinubu Removes Egbetokun As IGP; Names Replacement

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has removed Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun from office.

According to Presidency source, Egbetokun has been replaced him with the newly appointed Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Olatunji Disu.

Egbetokun was supposed to retire from service in September. 2025 but his tenure was extended by Tinubu.

more soon