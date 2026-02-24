W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Breaking News: Tinubu Removes Egbetokun As IGP; Names Replacement

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News, News Across Nigeria Tuesday, February 24th, 2026

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has removed Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun from office.

According to Presidency source, Egbetokun has been replaced him with the newly appointed Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Olatunji Disu. 

Egbetokun was supposed to retire from service in September. 2025 but his tenure was extended by Tinubu. 

more soon

