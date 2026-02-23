El-Rufai Sues ICPC, Police for N1bn Over Alleged Illegal Search of Abuja Home

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai has filed a N1 billion lawsuit against the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Nigeria Police Force over the alleged unlawful search of his Abuja residence.

The suit, filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, is asking the court to declare the search warrant used to enter his home invalid. El-Rufai said officers from the ICPC and police searched his house at No. 12 Mambilla Street, Aso Drive, Abuja, on February 19 at about 2 p.m.

He described the warrant as null and void, citing a lack of clear details, drafting errors, ambiguity, overbreadth, and absence of probable cause. He argued that the operation violated his constitutional rights to dignity, personal liberty, fair hearing, and privacy.

The former governor is also asking the court to rule that any evidence obtained during the search should not be used in any investigation or trial because it was allegedly gathered unlawfully. He further seeks an order directing the ICPC and the Inspector-General of Police to immediately return all items taken from his home and provide a detailed inventory.

El-Rufai is demanding N1 billion in damages. According to court documents, this includes N300 million for psychological trauma, emotional distress, and loss of personal security, N400 million as exemplary damages to discourage future misconduct by law enforcement agencies, and N300 million as aggravated damages for what he called the malicious and oppressive nature of the operation. He is also requesting N100 million to cover legal costs.

His lawyer argued that the warrant did not clearly state the items to be seized and contained mistakes in the address, date, and district details, making the entire search illegal. In a supporting affidavit, a senior aide to El-Rufai said officers seized personal documents and electronic devices and caused humiliation and distress during the search. The court has yet to fix a date for hearing the case.

