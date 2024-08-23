Tanker Kills Woman, Granddaughter In Ogun

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tragedy struck on Friday in Ogun State as a woman and her granddaughter were crushed to death by an Iveco truck in the Papalanto area of Ogun State on Friday.

According to sources, the truck with registration number KJA166 XJ overtook a tricycle with registration number TRE 627 VP which was ferrying the woman and her granddaughter.

Spokesman of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, Babatunde Akinbiyi, while confirming the incident, stated that it happened in the early hours of Friday.

According to Akinbiyi, the truck driver was at fault and he ran away before he could be arrested.

He said: “Four people including two males and two females were involved in the accident with the two females crushed to death.

“According to an eyewitness account, the truck in an attempt to overtake the tricycle while both were in transit inbound Abeokuta, around Papalanto, dragged the tricycle along with it by the side in the process with the tricycle falling in its front before running over it, killing a grandmother and her granddaughter, who were the only occupants in the tricycle on the spot.

“Regrettably, the truck driver escaped from the scene before being arrested.”

He also disclosed that the corpses have been given to the relatives and the wounded tricycle driver has been taken to an unknown hospital by a good samaritan.