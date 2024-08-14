Disease Outbreak: Over 1000 Cattle Killed As FG, Taraba Govt Move To Curtail Infection

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Taraba State government has issued a ban on the movement of cattle to and from the Mambilla Plateau in the Sardauna Local Government Area, following the confirmation of an outbreak of hemorrhagic septicemia, a deadly livestock disease.

This outbreak has already resulted in the deaths of over 1,000 cattle.

In response, the state government, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, has alerted neighboring states to take precautionary measures to prevent further spread. Vaccination and treatment efforts have been initiated in the affected areas.

During a press briefing in Jalingo, Dr. Nathan Francis, the Taraba State Director of Veterinary Services, emphasized the importance of this collaboration to control the outbreak and prevent it from spreading to the Republic of Cameroon and other neighboring local government areas.

“The Mambilla Plateau has the highest livestock concentration in Nigeria, with an estimated livestock population of about 800,000 to one million,” Dr. Francis stated. “We have purchased antibiotics, and veterinary officers are currently administering them on the Mambilla Plateau. Additionally, we have acquired hemorrhagic septicemia vaccines to commence a large-scale vaccination campaign, which will also cover neighboring local governments such as Gashaka, Kurmi, and parts of Takum.”

Dr. Francis added that:

“In the interim, we have imposed a ban on the movement of animals to and from the Mambilla Plateau. However, we are facing challenges, including shortages of drugs and vaccines, cold chain facilities, and financial resources.”

“Besides hemorrhagic septicemia, we are also dealing with contagious bovine pleuropneumonia, so we are tackling a mixed infection.”

He reassured the public, stating:

“I want to calm the public by assuring them that everything is under control. This disease does not affect humans, and meat consumption is safe as long as it is properly cooked. Sardauna Local Government Area shares a border with the Republic of Cameroon, and for effective control measures, we must collaborate with Cameroonian authorities using a ring vaccination approach to contain the spread.”

The Federal Government’s National Rapid Response Team, led by Dr. Ajani Oyetunji, Deputy Director of the Department of Veterinary and Pest Control Services at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, has also been deployed to Taraba to support the state’s efforts in containing the outbreak. Dr. Oyetunji revealed that over 15,000 cattle are already affected.

Dr. Oyetunji explained:

“The National Rapid Response Team was deployed to Taraba under the directive of the Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria. Our purpose is to complement the state’s response activities, synergize efforts, and strengthen the response.”

“One of our response plans is to enhance the surveillance system to detect the disease as early as possible and to reinstate case management to properly treat affected animals. Additionally, we are educating farmers on preventing the disease from entering their farms.”

He further noted that:

“The Federal Government has enhanced the capacity of veterinarians in Taraba, provided reporting tools, cold chain facilities, and essential veterinary resources. In line with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda to ensure food security, this plan aims to improve livestock production through effective animal health services across the country.”

Governor Agbu Kefas, represented by his Special Adviser on Agriculture and Food Security, Zanau Maikasuwa, expressed the state’s proactive approach to controlling the spread and their appreciation for the support from the Federal Government and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

“The state government recognizes that cattle farming is a major livelihood for our residents, and we will not allow businesses to collapse due to diseases.”

“We are also appealing for support to establish a diagnostic center in Taraba to quickly identify and address the diseases affecting the state,” Maikasuwa said.